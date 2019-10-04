One Body works to promote mental health, get students involved in campus community

As mental health awareness continues to be a topic of conversation, the organization One Body works to promote mental health awareness on Marshall’s campus however it can.

One Body started four years ago, and its main goal has been to create an atmosphere free from judgment where everyone can feel welcome, according to the organization’s president, Jennifer Wallbrown.

“As someone who personally struggles with depression and anxiety, the club’s main goal of promoting mental health has always been very important to me,” Wallbrown said.

Wallbrown said she joined the club her first year when it started because the platform was attractive to her.

One Body also has a mission to get students out of their dorms and apartments and into the community where they can be active and make new friends.

“I didn’t really know a lot of people my freshman year, and I wanted to get out more and make more friends,” Wallbrown said.

One Body regularly has outings for its members and organizes fundraisers so students are not required to pay out of their own pocket for activities.

The next event for One Body is its Halloween Social from 8 to 10 p.m. Oct. 29 in the Don Morris Room of the Memorial Student Center. There will be a costume contest, snacks, games and live music from Luke Perry. A portion of the proceeds will be going to the A.D. Lewis Community Center.

Wallbrown said One Body encourages different ways for members to collaborate with groups on campus and network with people, all while having fun.

“We have partnered with the Counseling Center many times,” Wallbrown said. “We just did a joint outing with the Buddy System and a mini hike with the Hiking Herd.”

Courtney Carpenter, One Body’s vice president, said the weekly meetings give individuals an opportunity to see other students have similar experiences.

“It’s challenging to balance class, homework, a personal life and work or an internship,” Carpenter said. “Our weekly meetings are a place where you can come in feeling stressed about your life and leave knowing you’re not alone.”

One Body meets at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday in the John Spotts Room in the MSC.

Julianna Everly can be contacted at [email protected]