Award-winning musical to come to Huntington

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

A Tony Award- and Grammy Award-winning musical will come to Huntington on Wednesday, Oct. 9 as part of the Marshall Artists Series.

The show, “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” follows the life and rise to stardom of singer-songwriter Carole King. It will take place at The Keith-Albee Theatre in Huntington and will begin at 8 p.m.

James D. Gish, who is performing the role of Carole King’s husband, Gerry Goffin, said he was born and raised on the music of Carole King.

“I was raised with the music my entire life,” Gish said. “It was all that you could hear down the hall in any given bedroom or living room in my houses. It’s a wonderful thing for me to get to do this show.”

Gish said the musical draws attention to the topic of mental illness because his character suffered from bipolar and manic-depressive disorders throughout his life in a time that these issues were widely dismissed.

“It really means a lot to me to get the chance to take on something that challenging and also to help to try to normalize it and make it something that people are more comfortable talking about so more people don’t have to suffer like Gerry did,” Gish said.

Huntington will be the musical’s seventh stop on a nation-wide tour lasting until the summer of 2020. Gish said the tour provides a different experience than shows at a set location because it gives the performers the ability to experience different cultures and people.

“It’s also incredible to get to perform for all sorts of different kinds of people,” Gish said. “It’s really wonderful when we find how much this music touches everyone regardless of where they’re from, who they are, what they do, where they’re going. Everyone enjoys this music and it resonates with everybody.”

Summer Jewell can be contacted at [email protected].