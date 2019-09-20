Marshall’s Women’s Rugby Team seeks new members

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Women’s Rugby Team is looking for motivated women who seek sisterhood and diversity, according to the captain of the club sport.

“We are open to anyone and everyone, in shape or out of shape, whether they know how to play or whether they have seen a rugby ball,” said Rheannon Freeman, women’s rugby captain.

The team has been on Marshall’s campus since 1989, but the objective of continuing to bring women together from all backgrounds for a common love of rugby remains the same.

Freeman said she welcomes women of all shapes and sizes to come to at least one practice to see if the sport interests them.

Students who are unsure about rugby, Freeman said, are encouraged to look at videos online about the sport but should not feel discouraged if the sport looks too difficult.

“We are always open to new players, experienced or unexperienced,” Freeman said. “We love diversity and wish we had more on the team. We also have two international students.”

Freeman also said the team is a great way to form bonds with teammates. She compared the team to a sisterhood.

“With sisterhood comes its ups and downs, but you learn quickly that you’re surrounded by people who care heavily about you and only want the best for you,” Freeman said.

Practices are at 5:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays on Buskirk Field.

Students who want to learn more information may contact Freeman at [email protected]

Taylor Speight can be contacted at [email protected].