Marshall Artists Series to begin fall season

The Marshall Artists Series, a Marshall University organization that brings performers to Huntington, is starting its fall season Oct. 3. with the Fall International Film Festival.

The series is celebrating its 83rd season this year, with the Fall International Film Festival being the first of multiple events planned for the semester. The festival will take place Oct. 3 through Oct. 6. and will show six films from Lebanon, Germany, Mexico, Japan, France and China/USA at the Keith-Albee Theatre in Huntington.

Unlike other events with the series, this festival does not require getting tickets in advance. Angela Jones, director of marketing and external affairs for the Marshall Artists Series, spoke of how simple it is for students to come to the event.

“You would just bring your Marshall ID to the Keith-Albee, just like you’re going to any other movie, and we just swipe your ID at the door,” Jones said.

Each film will show at least twice with the French film also having a matinee on Friday, Oct. 4. The Marshall Artists Series website has the schedule available for download as well as the movie trailers.

Future events scheduled for this semester are: “Beautiful – The Carol King Musical” on Monday, Oct. 9; “The Ultimate Queen Celebration” (starring Marc Martel) on Tuesday, Oct. 22; “An Evening with Johnny Bench” on Thursday, Oct. 24; “An Evening with Sarah Vowell” on Saturday, Nov. 9; and “Cirque Musica presents Holiday Wishes” on Monday, Dec. 9.

“We (the Marshall Artists Series) are actually the second oldest university-based arts organization in the United States,” Jones said. “So not only is that a feather in the cap for Marshall University, but it’s also a feather in the cap for the state of West Virginia celebrating arts and entertainment.”

Tickets are released at the Joan C. Edwards box office three weeks prior to the event date. There is no student section for the events as seats are put on hold for students throughout the venue. Students must bring their student IDs to pick up their tickets at the Joan C. Edwards box office, which is open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“Many people in the community are dying to see these shows, and Marshall students get to go for free as part of their education,” Jones said. “Not very many universities offer this kind of opportunity so it’s good for students to take advantage of it.”

Summer Jewell can be contacted at [email protected].