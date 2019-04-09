Athlete of the week: Rachel Rousseau, softball

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

ABOUT RACHEL ROUSSEAU

Class: Sophomore

Hometown: Morgantown, West Virginia

Batting Average: .370

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS

vs. WKU (3 games): 4-9 at the plate, with six RBI’s, a grand slam and a walk-off solo home run in the series finale.

After missing the last 30 games due to a hand injury suffered in opening weekend, Rachel Rousseau was able to deliver in her first game back. Rousseau hit a grand slam in game one of the series versus Western Kentucky on Saturday. With the grand slam, the Herd went up 7-2 and would take the game 10-2 in six innings. Despite losing game two, Rousseau lifted the Herd to a win in game three with a solo walk-off home run to left field in the bottom of the eighth.

This showing led Rousseau to win Conference USA Co-Player of the Week. Last season she was on the Conference USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll and a Conference USA Academic Medalist.