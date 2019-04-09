Students take a hike from stress with Hiking Herd club

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Marshall University students can take a hike from the stress of finals by joining the Hiking Herd club and getting closer with nature.

Hiking trails are beginner friendly and can accommodate people of any activity level, Kelsey Peters, president of Hiking Herd, said. The excursions are based on hiking, but Hiking Herd has been on other outdoor adventures as well, she said.

Hiking Herd was started this school year, Hannah Currey, vice president of the club, said.

Currey said even though they have a small group, the club enjoys the adventures they go on and look forward to planning the next one.

“I love just taking a break from the stress of college and going into nature and relaxing and escaping reality for a while and hanging out with my friends at the same time,” Currey said.

Some of the excursions so far have been hiking Beech Fork, Barboursville Park and Carter Caves and ice skating in Charleston, Peters said. Hiking Herd plans to visit New River Gorge for a day trip April 27.

To promote the organization Hiking Herd sponsors monthly activities including DIY first aid kits, Neosporin and bug spray, Peters said.

“I think people should join the Hiking Herd because it is a great way to get active, make friendships, and most importantly have fun,” Peters said.

Active members of Hiking Herd who pay their dues get a T-shirt every year and are able to go excursions free of charge, Peters said.

“I love being a part of the Hiking Herd because it combines two things that mean the most to me: the outdoors and friendship,” Currey said. “It is great to surround yourself with people who have the same hobbies as you do.”

No matter their experience level students can join Hiking Herd, and the club caters to everyone’s abilities and takes a group vote on adventures, Currey said.

Students who are interested in joining may come to a meeting or contact an officer. Hiking Herd meets once a month, typically the last Monday of the month, at 7 p.m. in the John Spotts Room, Peters said, and their last meeting of the semester will be April 22.

Madalyn McCoy can be contacted at mccoy325[email protected]