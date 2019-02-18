‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ lives on at Keith Albee

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Hundreds of people cried, laughed and clapped in unison as a live orchestra played along to 1960’s melodrama, “Breakfast At Tiffany’s.” Fans dressed in their Sunday best to channel their inner Audrey Hepburn underneath vaudeville lights.

The Keith Albee Theater’s lights dimmed Saturday night just before the credits ran. Attendees watched Holly Golightly waltz across the screen to capture the hearts of new and old fans alike.

“I really like Audrey Hepburn,” said nine-year old Addison Gardner. “I feel like she’s [Hepburn’s character Holly Golightly] sensitive, but she tries to hide it sometimes.”

Gardner said the starlet was “sassy” and “witty.” Gardner said “Breakfast At Tiffany’s” is her favorite movie and Hepburn is her favorite actress.

Attendees stood to applaud the orchestra during intermission and watched as the director bowed beneath the big screen as the film faded to reveal a “Breakfast At Tiffany’s” logo.

A live chorus joined the orchestra to voice every song in the film except for the first rendition of “Moon River,” Hepburn’s solo, which she sang as she strummed a guitar on her fire escape during the film.

Chorus members could be seen watching the back of the big screen as they awaited their director’s next instructions. The director’s music stand donned a smaller version of the film that he also watched as he thumbed through his sheet music.

Behind-the-scenes photographs from the film’s production ended the show as the orchestra belted out the full version of “Moon River,” and the audience gave a standing ovation.

The audience spilled out of the theatre and into the foyer as they exited the show to take pictures in front of the ticket booth or inside on the carpeted staircases.

The film served as a mother-daughter date for Gardner and her mother, and for concert goer Katy Spangler and her mother.

“My mom and I have watched this since I was really little, so this is really special to be able to come and listen to the live music and see it in person,” Spangler said. “It’s amazing. It’s really impressive.”

Spangler said this was her first experience with a live orchestra during a film.

Not all those in attendance were longtime fans. Amanda Cooper said her dad brought her and her daughter along to the event, and she expected not to like it.

“I figured it was going to be really boring, but I’m really enjoying it,” Cooper said.

The live orchestra added to the “classic” and made the experience “very nice,” Cooper said.

Makaylah Wheeler can be contacted at [email protected].