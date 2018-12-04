Herd men’s basketball travels to Duquesne

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Marshall men’s basketball looks to add a road win against Duquesne Wednesday night in Pittsburgh. Marshall sits at 5-2 on the season with losses to Maryland and Ohio University, both of which were on the road. Duquesne is 4-2 on the season with losses to Notre Dame and Pitt.

Duquesne currently leads the all-time series with a record of 3-1. The last time the teams faced off was in 1979.

In Marshall’s last game, the Herd fell 101-84 to the Ohio Bobcats. Marshall took the 3-0 lead early, but Ohio surpassed the Herd and led the rest of the game. The Herd shot 36-for-70 from the field and 9-for-17 from the 3-point line. Elmore led the team with 26 points, his fifth game with more than 20 points.

In Duquesne’s last game, the Dukes fell 74-53 to the Pitt Panthers. The biggest struggle for the Dukes was missed shots and turnovers. Pitt went on a 15-3 run that included eight-straight missed Duquesne shots and six Dukes turnovers. Duquesne shot 19-for-57 from the field and 5-for-24 from 3-point range. Sophomore center Michael Hughes posted his first double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

It is also notable that Duquesne’s sophomore guard Tavian Dunn-Martin is from Huntington and went to Huntington High School. He has made an appearance in all six of the Dukes’ games so far this season, averaging nearly 20 minutes a contest.

Both teams beat William & Mary earlier this season. Marshall beat William & Mary 84-64, shooting 48.4 percent in field goals and 31.8 percent from 3-point range. Elmore led the team with 26 points, followed by senior guard C.J. Burks with 16 points.

Duquesne beat William & Mary 84-70 in its first win of the season. Duquesne shot 52.5 percent from the field and 46.2 percent from beyond the arch. Freshman forward Austin Rotroff and sophomore guard Eric Williams Jr. scored 17 points apiece in the win.

Sydney Shelton can be contacted at [email protected]