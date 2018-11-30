Annual stress relief week for Marshall students

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Finals can be a stressful time for students at Marshall University. To combat this stress, Marshall’s Campus Activities Board has organized a week of events meant to de-stress students on campus.

“We do Stress Relief Week to help students de-stress during a busy time in the semester,” said Briana Murphy, Public Relations Chair for CAB.

Starting Monday, Dec. 3 CAB will be passing out survival kits in the Memorial Student Center at 11 a.m. Flow Yoga begins in the Recreation Center on campus at 7:30 p.m.

The survival kits will be a one stop shop of any snacks students may need to get through the week, Murphy said.

Tuesday, Dec. 4, CAB will be serving hot chocolate, coffee and donuts in the MSC lobby at 11 a.m. Students can visit Drinko library from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to enjoy a massage for CAB’s Need a Knead? event. Students can exercise their stress away through a Zumba class in the Rec Center starting at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 5, CAB’s DIY series wraps up for the semester with the making of essential oils and stress dough.

Thursday, Dec. 6, students are given another opportunity to exercise the stress away with the BodyPump event at the Rec starting at 6:15 p.m.

Stress Relief Week wraps up with CAB’s Be Kind to Unwind event in the Memorial Student Center lobby at 11 p.m. until 3 p.m.

Be Kind to Unwind is an event in the Student Center where students can color and draw pictures or write letters to children at the Hoops Children’s hospital in Cabell Huntington Hospital.

“We wanted to include an activity where students could give back to the community,” Murphy said.

Every day of Stress Relief Week students can also visit Drinko library and enjoy the meditation fort and survival station.

“Students benefit from Stress Relief Week because it gives them a chance to have some fun during the chaos of the end of the semester stress,” Murphy said.

LeAnna Owens can be contacted at [email protected]