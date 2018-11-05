Marathon at Marshall

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Runners from all over the world made the journey to Joan C. Edwards stadium to participate in the Marshall University-St. Mary’s Marathon Sunday morning. Although the weather was frigid, runners were not going to let anything stand in the way of the finish line.

The event began with the HIMG 5k race. The first place was awarded to runner Whitney Moses from Henderson, West Virginia, with a running time of 21:24, and in second place by a mere second, Devin O’Sullivan from Grafton, West Virginia, with 21:25.

A half marathon and full marathon also took place after the conclusion of the HIMG 5k. More than 1,300 runners participated in the three events, according to the results posted online.

The first and second place winners of the half marathon were Layne Boggess from Charlton Heights, West Virginia, with a time of 1:14, and Anthony Jaime of Huntington in second place, whose running time was 1:16. The first and second place winners for the full marathon were Caleb Bowen from Culloden, running time 2:39, and second place winner Joseph Schwartz of Huntington, with a 2:52 time.

25-year old Bowen, winner of the 2018 full marathon and assistant cross-country coach for Marshall University, said he was determined to reach the finish line first after coming in second place during last year’s Marshall University-St. Mary’s Marathon.

“I had a great race and had a good time,” Bowen said.

Bowen not only beat out his race time in last year’s full marathon but also beat the winner’s time by two minutes. Bowen’s father, Charley Bowen, counsellor at Cabell Huntington Hospital, also participated in the Marshall Marathon event by completing the half marathon.

John Smith, 76, volunteer worker at Cabell Huntington Hospital and part time insurance salesman, completed his 13th half marathon at the Marshall University-St. Mary’s Marathon. Although he did not place, he said he still “enjoyed every minute of it.”

“This is just a great event all around,” Smith said. “Every year I really look forward to participating in this race, and of course it’s always nice to return to Marshall University where it all began.”

