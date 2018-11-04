United Way’s Best Chocolate Chip Cookie trophy presented to Sarka-Kauffmann Jewelers

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Sarka-Kauffmann Jewelers was presented with the first-place trophy for winning the third annual Huntington’s Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Competition, Friday, Nov. 2.

The trophy presentation came after Sarka-Kauffmann’s cookies were able to beat 17 other Huntington businesses and restaurants in a competition taking place Oct. 18, sponsored by United Way of the River Cities, in which members of the tri-state area were able to purchase a cookie with a $1 donation, and cast a ballot rating the cookie from one to three stars.

Sarka-Kauffman, a family-owned and operated jewelry store in Huntington, topped second-place CF Reuschleins Jewelers and third-place Bow Love Children’s Boutique to come out on top as the winners.

Kelly Sarka, the representative of Sarka-Kauffman Jewelers who created the cookie recipe, said she was glad to do something fun and simple to help the community.

“I feel great to know that I helped,” Sarka said. “It’s awesome to help United Way, spread the word about it and have something to benefit United Way.”

Sarka’s winning recipe was a pumpkin-based cookie, with white chocolate chips and cream cheese stuffed between two cookies to mimic the flavor of a pumpkin roll. United Way representatives said Sarka completely ran out of her cookies in less than half an hour at the competition.

The competition, the brainchild of United Way of the River Cities volunteer Anthony Robateau, raised $745 this year, and has raised $1750 in donations for United Way since it began in 2016.

Bill Rosenberger, resource development director for United Way of the River Cities, said the event was simple and fun, but goes a long way to help the community.

“It was an idea to incorporate something fun and simple as who can make the best chocolate chip cookie,” Rosenberger said. “It’s a very simple idea, but I love it because it shows that anybody with a heart for United Way can do something simple.”

Rosenberger also said while competitions like this are not necessarily complex, they do a lot to help important causes.

“It’s all about promoting good health, financial stability and better education for our kids,” Rosenberger said. “If you ate a cookie, you’re a part of helping somebody in the community, and every dollar counts.”

Derek Gilbert can be contacted at [email protected]