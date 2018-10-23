Grading the Herd’s week eight performance

STAFF REPORT

OFFENSE: B

The pass game still needs some work, but Alex Thomson looked much more comfortable in the pocket than he did a few weeks ago against Middle Tennessee. Thomson only threw for 102 yards, but he had a pair of TD passes to tight end Armani Levias and did not turn the ball over. The rushing attack had over 200 yards for the third-straight game, and Thomson and Tyler King both found the end zone on the ground. King had more than 100 yards for the thirdstraight game as well and continued to see an increased workload, though he was injured late in the game, and his status for the Herd’s next contest at Southern Miss is unknown.

DEFENSE: A+

What else can be said about this unit? The Herd forced five turnovers (four interceptions, one fumble recovery) against Conference USA’s top offensive unit. Florida Atlantic’s Devin Singletary, whose 14 touchdowns led FBS rushers entering the weekend, was kept out of the end zone for the first time in 20 games and was limited to 39 yards, his lowest output since the 2017 season opener. Defensive lineman Malik Thompson earned Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week honors after registering nine tackles (including five of Singletary), a forced fumble and an interception. The two turnovers were the first of his career.

SPECIAL TEAMS: A-

This grade is not reflective of the field goal unit, which had a 40-yard attempt blocked in the first quarter and another 40-yard attempt sneak through the uprights. Robert LeFevre averaged nearly 44 yards per punt on his nine attempts, placing five inside the 20 and having one over 50 yards. Alex Thomson’s quick kick also landed inside the 20 for the Herd, as Marshall did an effective job flipping the field. Florida Atlantic’s average starting field position was its own 19. In comparison, Marshall’s starting field position was its own 45. That played a major difference in the final score.