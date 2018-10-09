Boss Babes aims to empower women in W.Va.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

In a traditionally conservative state, one woman has chosen to defy the norm by creating an intersectional feminine and women empowerment organization.

One year ago, Charleston native Kayla Wilson-Young said she recognized there was a personal and communal need to support fellow women. She created Boss Babes, an organization dedicated to women’s social empowerment. Wilson-Young said Boss Babes is the first of its kind in West Virginia with current chapters in Huntington, Charleston and Morgantown.

“My goal is to empower women and make people feel more comfortable in themselves and within their community,” Wilson-Young said.

She also said she wants women to feel a sense of social and civic responsibility.

Boss Babes encourages and supports the entrepreneurial development of those who identify with the “babe nomenclature,” said Wilson-Young. They sponsor classes, workshops and panels as a way for women to network.

“It’s a way for women to meet each other and grow together,” Wilson-Young said.

She said she thinks the idea of traditional values and roles of women is unfortunate.

“Women are more than just some traditional value,” Wilson-Young said. “We are our own people, and we have our own autonomy.”

Wilson-Young said she feels it is important to recognize and celebrate intersectional feminism.

Jenny Brumfield, a senior accounting and finance major at Marshall University, said she agreed with the mission of Boss Babes.

“I was interested because I want to make a difference within my community and see a change in the attitudes of women,” Brumfield said.

Brumfield said she feels it is important women know there are opportunities to support one another, and she encourages Marshall students to attend more of Boss Babes’ events.

Meg Keller can be contacted at [email protected]