The student news site of Marshall University

The Parthenon

Menu
Filed under GALLERIES, LIFE, Showcase

National Alpaca Farm day at Merritt’s Farm in Barboursville

Meg Keller, ReporterSeptember 29, 2018Leave a Comment

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






A nurse turned farmer opens her property to the public once a year to celebrate the animals she cares for daily.

Julie Merritt and her husband Chip allow the public to their farm each year for National Alpaca Farm Day to celebrate their livelihood and educate attendees about the benefits of alpaca fleece. This family-friendly event has drawn a crowd to the Merritt’s farm for the past several years.

The Merritt’s farm is dedicated to the humane treatment of their animals and to the sustainability of alpaca fleece. The 24 alpacas living at the Merritt House Farm are sheared once a year to have their hypoallergenic fleece sold. Julie Merritt said alpaca fleece is used to make hats, pillows and bed comforters.

“We want to increase the sustainability of the alpaca,” she said.

For folks like Charlene Smith, an attendee at the event, the farm served as an idea for a future endeavor. Smith said she and her fiance might want their own alpaca farm someday, and their interest in alpacas was piqued when they were introduced to alpaca fleece products.

“They’re one of my favorite animals,” Smith said. “They’re gorgeous and gentle.”

Brent Oesterritter visited the Merritt’s farm as a way to enjoy some family time.

“We’re in visiting from Nome, Alaska, just having a good time,” Oesterritter said.

The Merritt’s open their farm for visitations for schools, retirement homes and churches, and they are also preparing for an upcoming conference.

“We are going to have a training center about what more we can do with alpaca fiber to increase the sustainability of the alpaca with other farmers,” Julie Merritt said.

The Merritt’s farm is located at 734 Wildcat Road in Barboursville.

Meg Keller can be contacted at [email protected]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under GALLERIES

Weekend Recap: Ninth annual Huntington Music and Arts Festival
Weekend Recap: Ninth annual Huntington Music and Arts Festival
Huntington Music and Arts Festival highlights positivity of Appalachia through art, music

The city of Huntington commemorated the history of Appalachian culture with the official kick off for the Huntington Music and Arts Festival: Appa...

14th annual West Virginia Hot Dog Festival takes over downtown Huntington
14th annual West Virginia Hot Dog Festival takes over downtown Huntington
American Queen makes stop in Huntington

The American Queen, the largest steamboat ever built, docked at Harris Riverfront Park Thursday, July 19, allowing guests to explore Huntington. Vis...

GALLERY: Huntington’s Second Annual Pride Picnic
GALLERY: Huntington’s Second Annual Pride Picnic

Other stories filed under LIFE

Free yoga class in the student garden

Gro Huntington and the MU Sustainability Department will sponsor a beginner’s yoga class in Marshall University’s student garden Oct. 1 at 3 p.m. ...

S.U.P.E.R day celebrates reading for kindergarten through grade 12
S.U.P.E.R day celebrates reading for kindergarten through grade 12
Hispanic Heritage Month continues with art exhibit
Hispanic Heritage Month continues with art exhibit
Study abroad fair to get students interested in study abroad opportunities

To get more students involved with studying abroad, Marshall University sponsored a study abroad fair Sept. 26 in the Memorial Student Center. The ...

Local mental health professionals discuss anxiety and depression
Local mental health professionals discuss anxiety and depression
Navigate Right
Navigate Left