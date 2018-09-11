The student news site of Marshall University

The Parthenon

Football, SPORTS

Marshall football’s week two report card

Staff ReportSeptember 11, 2018Leave a Comment

Marshall+head+coach+Doc+Holliday+heads+for+the+locker+room+at+halftime+of+the+Herd%27s+season+opener+against+Miami+%28Ohio%29.
Marshall head coach Doc Holliday heads for the locker room at halftime of the Herd's season opener against Miami (Ohio).

Rick Farlow

REPORT CARD

Marshall 32, Eastern Kentucky 16

OFFENSE: C+

Isaiah Green had another solid effort, completing 23-of-39 passes for 278 yards and three touchdowns. Green did throw an interception, but it wasn’t his fault, as the ball bounced off Tyre Brady’s hands. Brady caught a touchdown and Obi Obialo caught a pair of long touchdown passes–his only two receptions of the game–which results in a solid passing output.

The rushing attack, however, leaves a lot to be desired. Marshall managed just 89 yards on 28 carries, a paltry 3.2 average. Wide receiver Willie Johnson was the team’s leading rusher, a sign that the Herd has to improve the ground attack.

DEFENSE: A-

EKU scored 16 points, but all of its points came off short fields due to the three special teams turnovers. Marshall held the Colonels to 187 total yards of offense, the lowest output it has allowed in a game since allowing 180 yards against Rice during the 2014 season.

The Herd forced five EKU turnovers, the most it has forced since forcing five against Southern Miss in 2015. Colonels quarterback Austin Scott threw three interceptions, while the Herd forced six sacks. Overall, this was Marshall’s best defensive performance since a 55-0 shellacking of Gardner-Webb in 2013.

SPECIAL TEAMS: F

Marshall had three turnovers on special teams. Tyler King had a kickoff go off his shin, while Jestin Morrow and Xavier Gaines each had punts bounce off them and get recovered by EKU. Add in the fact that Robert LeFevre had a punt blocked and Justin Rohrwasser had an extra point blocked and it equals what might be the worst special teams performance since the Herd moved to the FBS in 1997.

Column: Weather delays affect college football’s opening weekend

Time is nothing, but timing is everything. As the old phrase goes, a plethora of football fans this weekend would disagree with that sentiment. A swat...

