Reed elected President of SECAC

Sandra Reed the Director of the School of Art and Design is taking on the role of president of SECAC, a non-profit organization with the goal of furthering art education and research.

Her artwork may be in museums as far away as Lacoste, France, but the heart of Director of the School of Art and Design Sandra Reed is with her students at Marshall University. Reed began teaching at Marshall University three and a half years ago, has taught over 30 different courses and has worked as program coordinator, department chair and graduate dean. Most recently, Reed was named president of SECAC.

SECAC, a national non-profit organization with the goals of furthering art education and research, elected Reed at the beginning of this year. Reed has secured future conference sites and is working to improve the SECAC online experience. One of her other goals– establishing an endowment for contributions so SECAC Artist’s Fellowship will be self-supporting in the future.

Reed received her bachelor’s degree from Drake University, double majoring in drawing and painting. She received her master’s from George Washington University.

The SECAC president has also worked at Georgetown University, Savannah College of Art and Design, Smithsonian Institution Resident Associate Program and the National Museum of Women in the Arts.

Reed credits her vast experience in higher education with “(giving her) empathy and respect for everyone who links arms and lives to provide an inspirational and safe learning environment.”

While Reed’s presidency is new, her dedication to the organization is not. Reed started the SECAC mentoring program in 2011.

“The program has served dozens of professors at all stages of their career,” Reed said. “SECAC is a welcoming organization and mentoring is very much in its spirit, including students. There is a $35 student membership and a student rate for the conference, too.”

Reed said her time in Locaste, France has also helped to define her as a professor.

“I had the opportunity to teach in Lacoste, France in the initial stage of a program some years ago,” Reed said. “It was physically and emotionally demanding since there were so many unknowns. But it was one of the most important periods of time in my life as I found that when I thought I’d met my limit, I hadn’t.”

While Reed is active in the academic scene, she is also still creating artwork. One of her favorite pieces she said she has created is a series of en plein air landscape paintings of urban environments. According to her faculty bio on the College of Arts and Media website, Reed has received awards in more than 25 group exhibitions.

“I aspire to create new works to exhibit in our beautiful Charles W. and Norma C. Carroll Gallery for the School of Art & Design faculty exhibition that opens in late summer,” Reed said. “I have a studio that I would like to use more than I have been able to recently.”

As for her career goals, Reed said she is excited for the future.

“I look forward to continuing to blend creative activities with teaching, service, and arts administration,” said Reed.

Ginny Blake can be contacted at [email protected]