Black Sheep expands and moves downtown

A popular venue for open mic nights and comedy nights, Black Sheep Burrito and Brews has expanded in its new restaurant location in Pullman Square.

Black Sheep, which now has locations in both Huntington and Charleston, opened in Huntington in September 2011 and has been a popular destination for itd unique menu options and open mic nights for both Marshall students and Huntington residents alike.

Patrick Guthrie is one of three owners and creators of the restaurant, along with Jessica Bright and Jeremiah Bowen.

“We want to be a part of the new atmosphere that is quickly building here in the downtown area,” Guthrie said. “The last several years have seen the city of Huntington thriving in the restaurant business here, and we love being able to be a part of that.”

Black Sheep opened in its Pullman Square location in December of 2017 and has quickly adjusted to the larger location and different logistics of the new location. The new building is located at 279 9th St., formerly the home of Uno’s restaurant. The new building is almost twice the size of its old location and adjusting to that was both fun and challenging Bright said.

“We got so much business in that small building,” Bright said. “We love being packed, but with our small kitchen there, we were worried about wait times and our kitchen staff. It became too stressful. Too much business should never be a bad thing.”

The larger building and more centralized downtown location has allowed Black Sheep to capitalize on the variety of events that happen at Pullman Square. Movie openings and music shows provide an increased amount of business for the restaurant.

The old building location across the street has remained under the ownership of the Black Sheep company. The owners said they hope to reopen the building eventually as essentially a smaller version of Black Sheep with a lighter menu. Construction is taking place now as the owners continue to manage their new location and their second location in Charleston.

Zach Stevens can be contacted at [email protected]