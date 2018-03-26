Herd softball loses series against FAU, remains third in conference standings

Senior catcher Taylor McCord, sophomore pitcher Kailee Williamson and sophomore infielder Blakely Burch greet one another during pre-game introductions. Williamson would pitch 5 1/3 innings in Marshall’s game three rubber match, while Birch and McCord would combine for seven total hits throughout the three-game series.

Senior catcher Taylor McCord, sophomore pitcher Kailee Williamson and sophomore infielder Blakely Burch greet one another during pre-game introductions. Williamson would pitch 5 1/3 innings in Marshall’s game three rubber match, while Birch and McCord would combine for seven total hits throughout the three-game series.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

A strong series-opening game was hindered by consecutive losses over the weekend, as Marshall softball (14-16-1, 5-3-1 C-USA) dropped two of three games on the road at fellow Conference USA foe Florida Atlantic (19-16, 7-2 C-USA).

“We worked hard to battle back after falling behind early,” head coach Jen Steele said. “It came down to who could execute more and, unfortunately, we didn’t come out on the right side today.”

In the first day of play, a Saturday doubleheader, the Herd and the Owls split the two games. Marshall took game one 4-0, and FAU won game two 10-3. Marshall freshman Aly Harrell hit a three-run home run to left field in game one to boost the Herd to victory, and in game two, Steele said her team gave FAU too many opportunities.

“We started out really sloppy, giving away outs and runs,” Steele said.

The Owls jumped out to a 3-0 lead, but Marshall battled back to tie it 3-3 in the fifth. FAU then scored one run in the bottom of the fifth, then added six runs in the bottom of sixth.

“We clawed our way back and had a moment to bust the game open,” Steele said. “FAU got the stop when they needed it. Momentum is a tough thing to give away. As soon as we gave it back to them, they exploded offensively.”

In Sunday’s rubber match, the Herd fell in extra innings when FAU drove in a walk-off run in the bottom of the ninth to take game three 4-3.

“It was a very well-fought game,” Steele said. “It’s tough to win on the road, but we had a chance to pull ahead in the standings with a win today.”

Marshall junior pitcher Abigail Tolbert got her second start of the series and went three innings with two earned runs on four hits. Sophomore Kailee Williamson closed out the game in the circle, as she went 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs on six hits.

Going into extra innings, the game was tied 2-2. The Herd pulled ahead 3-2 with a run in the eighth. FAU, however, tied it in the bottom half of the inning, then ultimately won when junior infielder Samantha Lageyre drove in the walk off run in the bottom of the ninth.

The Herd now has a four-day break, and doesn’t take the field again until its matchup against FIU Friday at Dot Hicks Field in Huntington.

“We’ll get back home, recover, and get to work on preparing for FIU,” Steele said.

“I think we really want to start gelling together, not that we haven’t been, but really just play our best ball,” Marshall senior Madi Marshall said.

FIU is 15-18 on the season and 2-4 in conference play, losing each of its first two C-USA series. The Panthers will play a midweek doubleheader at No. 6 Florida Wednesday prior to the three-game series against

the Herd.

Courtney Andrews can be contacted at [email protected]