Marshall organizes candlelight vigil for fallen athlete

Thundering Herd football and the Marshall community mourned the loss of defensive lineman Larry Aaron Thursday night with a candlelight vigil in the Memorial Student Center.

“There were so many on the team that were close to Larry, and the relationships we formed with him will be everlasting,” offensive lineman Alex Mollette said.

Aaron died due to complications from a gunshot wound suffered Jan. 1 in Severn, Maryland that injured his spine. His mother said that he was protecting his girlfriend at a New Year’s Eve party when shots were fired. The bullet initially caused paralysis to the lower half of Aaron’s body.

“It really feels like it’s still a dream,” a teammate said. “I’m just wishing I wake up one day and I know my dog is in his room.”

Marshall students and Marshall athletics gathered in the middle of the memorial student center and listened while teammates and friends shared memories of Aaron.

“He was a very funny person, and he could always make people laugh and smile, no matter what,” Mollette said.

“Lo just had a smile that you know there’s no bad times when you see him,” a teammate said.

The vigil concluded with a prayer lead by Mollette, as everyone blew out their candles in remembrance of Aaron.

“Everyone here is a testament on how he changed the community,” quarterback Jackson White said.

Courtney Andrews can be contacted at [email protected]