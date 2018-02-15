Marshall University’s first Ebony Ball a part of Black History Month

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

As part of Black History Month, the first Ebony Ball on Marshall University’s campus will be held.

“The idea originally came up in my talks with Shanutae Polk and myself,” said H.R. Sanders. “We were throwing out ideas that we wanted to collaborate on. We have been talking about this since last year and brought it back up in general conversation. She’s the person who spearheaded the idea. This is an opportunity to meet lots of new people, put on some nice clothes, have a safe environment, eat good food and dance.”

The Ebony Ball is part of the larger Black History Month celebration at Marshall, and is meant to celebrate the musical heritage of African-Americans which includes a history of spirituals, gospel and jazz.

“It will be something different, something out of the ordinary for students to do instead of going to a local bar, wearing jeans and t-shirt,” says Sanders.

Ebony Ball takes place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, in room BE5 in the Student Center. Tickets are $10.