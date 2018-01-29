The student news site of Marshall University

#GrammysSoMale, Recording Academy calls women to ‘step up’

Tom Jenkins, Executive Editor
January 29, 2018

According to a study by the University of California, 9.3 percent of Grammy nominees from 2013-2018 were female, creating a gender ratio of 9.7 males to 1 female.

The Grammys have already received criticism for its lack of representation for women.

Recording Academy president Neil Portnow said if women wanted to win more in their categories that they needed to “step up” their performances.

“It has to begin with … women who have the creativity in their hearts and souls,” Portnow said. “Who want to be musicians, who want to be engineers, producers and want to be part of the industry on the executive level … (They need) to step up, because I think they would be welcome.”

This comes at a time of reckoning for women in media. Portnow is said to have had a dispute with female artist Lorde, who was nominated for several categories. Lorde was the only female nominated for album of the year. Portnow and the Academy did not allow Lorde to perform one of her songs on stage by herself, sparking controversy with the Academy. Jay-Z and Lorde were the only artists nominated for album of the year that did not perform.

Like #OscarsSoWhite, viewers took to Twitter with the hashtag #GrammysSoMale, calling out the Recording Academy’s apparent gender gap.

Tom Jenkins can be contacted at [email protected]

