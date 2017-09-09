Fan steals gear from Marshall football locker room





Filed under NEWS, SPORTS

On Saturday, the football team won over Miami (Ohio). However, hours after the victory, a man broke into the Shewey Athletics Building and stole as much football gear as he could hold.

Officials were able to check security video throughout the building and saw the suspect entering the football locker room around 5 a.m. Sunday. He entered the locker room empty handed. When he exited the locker room, he was wearing a hat, and his hands were filled with Marshall gear.

Marshall equipment manager, Zach Littleton said this is not the first time that something like this has happened, but to this point, they’ve been lucky enough to catch everyone that’s ever done it.

“All together he stole somewhere between $1,500 and $2,000 worth of gear, and that’s just what we have accounted for, not including the items we don’t know about,” Littleton said.

The items that were taken could have prevented a player from dressing in this week’s game.

“We have to get this stuff reordered or taken care of to get these guys on the field,” Littleton said. “It’s actually a burden on us. Luckily, we had enough stuff to take care of the kid. In a lot of situations, if it was a certain size or style, we could have been in a lot of trouble.”

After video surveillance surfaced in the media and on the news, Mark Fetty turned himself into Marshall University Police on Thursday.

Marshall police officer Dickie Parker said, “We were notified by several people in the community and other law enforcement agencies to his name and identity, and then he notified the department late last night, and he surrendered himself this morning.”

Fetty is now facing several charges, including breaking and entering of a building and grand larceny.

