INTO gift-wrapping donations to go to MU Disaster Relief Fund

Olivia Zarilla, Reporter

Students, faculty and staff will have the opportunity to have their Christmas gifts wrapped for them in exchange for a donation to the MU Disaster Relief Fund Wednesday. The event, which will take place...  Read More »

Dec 13

University budget to be cut an additional two percent

Brooke Estep, Reporter

Marshall University’s budget will be cut an additional two percent, President Gilbert announced Thursday in the last faculty senate meeting of the semester. “It’s about $1.24 million,” Gilbert...  Read More »

Dec 9

Campus Tea and Talk brings cultures together

Monica Zalaznik, Reporter

The Campus Tea and Talk: A Black and White Affair encouraged students to interact with other cultures and meet new people Thursday at the Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall. The event was organized by Marshall’s...  Read More »

Dec 9

MUPD responding to reports of strong-armed robbery

Staff Reports

The Marshall University police department responded to reports of a strong-armed robbery on campus early Friday morning, the department confirmed through a spokesperson. According to police, the incident...  Read More »

Dec 9

Ohio House approves six-week abortion ban

Tom Jenkins, Reporter

Ohio lawmakers have passed what is being called the “Heartbeat Bill.” The bill states that a woman cannot get an abortion in the state of Ohio after six weeks of being pregnant. This will be the stric...  Read More »

Dec 8

Family honors late father with medical scholarship

Staff Reports

Dr. Sandy Echols Marshall, a graduate from the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and a practicing dermatologist, with her husband Robert, have endowed a scholarship to the Marshall ...  Read More »

Dec 8

Free yoga workshop relieves stress before finals

Kessyl Lim, Reporter

Marshall University students learned ways to release stress during dead week at the free yoga workshop at the Memorial Student Center Wednesday as part of Stress Relief Week. Jennifer Brown, program...  Read More »

Dec 8

Lincoln Center Orchestra closes fall semester with holiday cheer

Krislyn Holden, Reporter

The nine-time Grammy Award winner Wynton Marsalis with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra performed holiday favorite songs at the Keith-Albee Thursday. Comprised of 15 of today’s finest jazz soloists and ensemble players,...  Read More »

Dec 9 • No Comments

Seniors reflect on capstone exhibitions

December 9, 2016

Huntington Nutcracker to perform at Joan C. Edwards Peforming Arts Center

December 9, 2016

Column: Chance the Rapper’s Grammy noms and the legitimization of hip hop and the mixtape

December 8, 2016

Thunder Dance participants are preparing to boogie for a cause

December 8, 2016

From Osaka to Huntington

December 5, 2016

‘Awaken My Love!’: An Informal Album Review

December 5, 2016

Winter break reading with President Gilbert

December 1, 2016

Meet senior capstone exhibit artist Ashleigh Adkins

December 1, 2016

