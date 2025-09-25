Beyond the brush: Art in the Park cultivates community for creatives

When most people think of art, they imagine paintbrushes, colored pencils and other traditional studio materials. But for several artists at the Tri-State Art Association’s Art in the Park event, items like hairdryers and car parts are just as essential to their creative process.

Artists from across the Tri-State region gathered in Huntington’s Ritter Park for the annual two-day showcase, held Sept. 21 and 22. From industrial-style metal sculptures to finely detailed portraits, the event offered the community a chance to engage with local Appalachian artists and learn more about their techniques and inspirations.

Each artist’s booth featured a distinct style and story, and the weekend’s clear skies and mild temperatures added to the vibrant atmosphere, allowing visitors to fully enjoy the creativity on display.

Seth Morris, local sculptor specializing in iron and steel mediums, said his non-traditional art gives new purpose to spare metal parts, allowing him to bring meaning to things that would normally be thrown away.

“I’m doing this out of my shed, so, you know, I’ve got the parts spread everywhere on the floor of the shed,” Morris said. “I usually go out there, and I kind of have an idea, and then I look at what I’ve got, and I’m like, ‘Ah, it’s all coming together now.’”

Morris said the inspiration behind his nature-centered sculptures came from growing up around the woods in West Virginia.

“I used to go out in the woods a lot … The early sculptures were like wildflower stuff you’d find out in the woods here in West Virginia. That’s where the inspiration (behind the work) came from,” Morris said.

The sculptures Morris creates are built under hard work and dedication, with some pieces taking upwards of twelve hours to complete.

“What takes the most amount of time is the cleaning, and because a lot of these have rust or petrified oil on them, I have to let them soak and then sand them and everything,” Morris said.

At a nearby booth, local artist Greg Fairchild displayed his abstract paintings, created using untraditional tools and techniques.

“I use a hairdryer, and popsicle sticks and a couple other items around the kitchen: forks and spoons. I’ve never put a brush on the paintings,” Fairchild said.

His works, which vary in size and color, are created through a process known as the Dutch pour method, using a mixture of acrylic paint and Floetrol.

“I use white or black as the base coats. If I’m using the darker stuff like purples, I like the dark black base coat. If I’m going for something lighter, I like the white base coat. You just start pouring your paint on the canvas, and then you manipulate it with the hairdryer,” Fairchild said.

While there were many artists at the event who used uncommon tools to achieve their artwork, couple Debbie and Steve Sisson stuck to the more traditional route to create their portraits. Steve, 1978 art graduate from West Virginia State College and former draftsman, said he has been pursuing art more seriously after retiring three years ago.

“Instead of concentrating on doing blueprints, I’ve recently become interested in plein air painting, which is a French term for painting outdoors,” Steve said. “I enjoy history; I have some drawings that reflect historical buildings, historical people.” He has done portrait work of famous U.S. airport officer Chuck Yeager and season six winner of America’s Got Talent, Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., displayed at the Culture Center of West Virginia.

Sisson said he has been drawn to plein air painting as a response to the rise of artificial intelligence in the art world.

“The reason I’m so excited about (plein air), there’s more of a movement now. It’s kind of a new movement, but with the rise of AI and things like that, where it can produce artwork, it’s more of a hands-on (experience) and preserves techniques,” Sisson said.

Debbie, retired Ripley High School art teacher and member of the West Virginia Watercolor Society, said she finds inspiration through the natural and architectural beauty of the region.

“We love camping, and so you’ll see Dolly Sods, the Babcock, Twin Falls, Beech Fork,” Debbie said.

A native of Ripley, West Virginia, Sisson said she enjoys drawing creativity from local architecture.

“I have some things now that I’ve done around Ripley, but I like to try and do things in the local area that maybe have a historical background that people may relate to. I’d like to be able to tell a story with the artwork, so that’s kind of my mission,” Debbie said.

Debbie and Steve Sisson said they strive to bring meaning to their work, and their styles capture a unique perspective on everyday scenes. With work being displayed in several venues across the state, the couple proves to bring passion and purpose behind every piece they create.

Abby Ayes can be contacted at [email protected].