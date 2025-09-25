Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

Huntington Art Walk showcases local talent and community impact

Phoenix Bishop, Photographer
September 25, 2025
Phoenix Bishop
The Huntington Art Walk featured artists from the local and surrounding areas Friday, Sept. 19, at Pullman Square.

Art is an outlet to calm the storms, one Huntington art vendor said.

“Art used to always just be for me, but now I get to share it,” said Anthony Stevenson, first time art vendor and one of the few dozen vendors at the Huntington Art Walk.

His art was inspired by his struggle with addiction, he said. He struggled with addiction for 28 years and now uses it to help others out of their addictions. 

The Huntington Art Walk featured artists from the local and surrounding areas Friday, Sept. 19, at Pullman Square.

Story continues below advertisement

“Accessibility is our guiding mission,” said Courtney Chapman, one of the main organizers of the event, and the academic lab manager II for the Marshall Art Warehouse. 

It is free to attend for all ages and free to be a vendor at the Huntington Art Walk, something not often available to new vendors, she said.  

The Art Walk takes place in central Huntington and later in the day when many people are off work, Chapman said. 

“Art is available for everyone,” said Mollie Ashworth, representative for the Huntington Museum of Art. 

“It’s where culture and commerce meet,” vendor Derric Captiena said. 

“Good art is not cheap, and cheap art is not good,” Captiena said. 

The event is an economic driver for local businesses, event organizer Sydney DeVaney said. 

It’s good exposure for new artists, she said, a sentiment echoed by several vendors and artists. 

“I use art to process feelings of being different,”artist Luke Saunders said. They said they used art to vent, having faced adversity from a Catholic upbringing. 

There’s lots of diversity, said Oliver Lovejoy, local art vendor and Marshall University alum. There’s a variety of things done, he said. 

“If you can think of it, someone probably has done it,” he said. 

The amount of exposure artists received was a recurring theme among vendors. 

“I struggled with online selling,” Lovejoy said. “It 100% helps with exposure,” he said. 

It helps people see your art, local artist Tiffany Purvis said. People ask to put things in stores, and you get to hear about other events, she said. 

Also among artists at the Huntington Art Walk was Liv White, artist on the Chalk and Walk and representative for West Virginia American Water. 

“We need to get people thinking about how we have an impact on our source water,” White said. 

For the Huntington Art Walk, WVAW, Marshall University and the Huntington Storm Water utility partnered to raise awareness for the upcoming Source Water Protection Week. 

Pieces along the sidewalk were made of eco-friendly materials, depicting animals with slogans regarding the importance of safe source water. 

“Keep Life Flowing,” said one, depicting a mother duck guiding her ducklings. “Only Rain Down The Drain,” said another, with a cardinal standing among tree branches. 

The final Art in the Park will take place Friday, Oct. 17. New artists are encouraged to come out.

Phoenix Bishop can be contacted at [email protected]

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$1000
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in ARTS
Visitors look through artwork at Steve and Debbie Sisson's booth.
Beyond the brush: Art in the Park cultivates community for creatives
St. George Greek Orthodox Church presents its annual 2025 Greek Fest to the Huntington community Sept. 19 and 20
OPA! 43rd Annual Greek Fest returns to Huntington
GALLERY: Mothman Festival
GALLERY: Mothman Festival
Zach Bryan performed on the field of the Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 30.
Zach Bryan takes Huntington by storm
A figure sculpture made of recycled paper and an upcycled frame by Kal Anna
Take what you need, leave what you don’t: The connection between art and recycling
The Blues Society wrapping up the final day of the Appalachian Blues Festival
Huntington Blues Society honors the genre with Appalachian Blues Festival
More in Festivals & Events
Artists from around the Tri-State area gathered to share their love for the arts at Art in the Park.
Art in the Park: Community over competition
"Battersea" poster (Courtesy of IMDB)
Marshall Alum to show award winning film at the Appalachian Film Festival
Dogs led their owners around Ritter Park, searching for Easter eggs filled with treats.
‘Paws in the Park’ brings Huntington dog owners together
The Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity is making a stop in Huntington as part of their tour. (Courtesy of Marshall Artists Series)
Film festival to visit Marshall for seventh year
The festival brought life to the Central City area of Huntington.
Winter Arts Fest brings out local vendors, creators
Cody Lumpkin and Ian Nolte, assistant professors in the English department at Marshall University recording their podcast at HerdCon. (The Parthenon/Ashton Pack)
Marshall professors discuss guilty pleasure films at HerdCon
More in Staff
Robert Bookwalter will serve as the interim provost until the next provost starts their tenure in January. (Courtesy of Marshall University)
Free speech exceptions apply on campus
On Tuesday, Sept. 23, provost candidate Diane Helfers Petrella took questions from faculty, staff and students on campus.
Meet the candidates: Provost search comes to campus
Cohort three of Marshall for All poses with President Smith during Week of Welcome. (Courtesy of Audrey Dotson)
Smith's gift powers debt-free future
Carlos Del Rio-Wilson has had consistent good perfomances starting with the win against the EKU Colonels with him throwing 108 yards and scoring two touchdowns.
Football travels to Louisiana to fight the Ragin’ Cajuns to open Sun Belt Conference play
Marshall is now on a two week win streak outscoring its last two opponents, Eastern Kentucky and Middle Tennessee State, 80-35.
Marshall storms past MTSU 42-28 after long weather delay
Men’s soccer continues its top 25 streak it started in 2019, the longest current streak for any team in the NCAA. (Courtesy of HerdZone)
Men’s Soccer continues undefeated streak with win over Coastal Carolina
Donate to The Parthenon
$1000
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal