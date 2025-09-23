OPA! 43rd Annual Greek Fest returns to Huntington

After months of planning and dedication, the St. George Greek Orthodox Church proudly presented its annual 2025 Greek Fest to the Huntington community Sept. 19 and 20, offering locals a vibrant opportunity to experience traditional Greek culture, music and cuisine.

For over four decades, members of St. George have devoted countless hours to ensuring the event runs smoothly for residents of the Tri-State area. The two-day celebration consistently draws hundreds of eager patrons, serving as a platform for the church to showcase and share its rich cultural heritage.

Greek Fest has become a beloved tradition among area residents, with loyal attendees returning year after year. Longtime festivalgoer Margaret McFarland said the event is something she always looks forward to.

“I wouldn’t miss Greek Fest. I don’t like the line, but it’s not too bad today. The food is delicious. I’ve been coming for many, many years,” McFarland said. “We’re working on our fence outside, so this gives us a break from it.”

This year’s menu featured a variety of classic Greek dishes. Favorites included baklava, pastichio and spanakopita while the traditional Greek gyro and Greek fries were among the top picks for festivalgoers.

In addition to food, the festival also featured live performances of traditional Greek dancing. The high-energy performances allowed the Huntington community to experience the vibrancy of a true Greek celebration.

According to the church’s website, the dancers “take great pride in keeping the Greek dance tradition strong in the local community,” noting the steps are passed down directly from Greece.

Lambros Svingos, church member and festival volunteer, said he wasn’t surprised by the large turnout over the weekend.

“We’re blessed to be able to get a lot of community engagement and people that come out and support us every year. It’s definitely awesome,” Svingos said. “It’s an opportunity for us to share our culture, a little bit of our faith, our food and what makes us happy.”

Beyond the food and entertainment, Greek Fest also offered guided church tours, a gift shop and local vendors. While the event provides a fun and festive atmosphere for the community, the church also relies on the event’s support to continue hosting the festival year after year.

Thanks to sponsors, donations and the dedication of volunteers, St. George Greek Orthodox Church looks forward to continuing the tradition of Greek Fest for years to come.

The annual Greek Fest is held at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, located at 701 11th Ave., near Ritter Park in Huntington. For updates on Greek Fest and other events, visit www.stgeorgehwv.org or find them on Facebook by searching “Greek Festival Huntington, WV.” The church welcomes individuals of all backgrounds and invites anyone curious about the Orthodox faith to attend.

