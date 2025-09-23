Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

OPA! 43rd Annual Greek Fest returns to Huntington

Abby Ayes, Student Reporter
September 23, 2025
Abby Ayes
St. George Greek Orthodox Church presents its annual 2025 Greek Fest to the Huntington community Sept. 19 and 20

After months of planning and dedication, the St. George Greek Orthodox Church proudly presented its annual 2025 Greek Fest to the Huntington community Sept. 19 and 20, offering locals a vibrant opportunity to experience traditional Greek culture, music and cuisine.

For over four decades, members of St. George have devoted countless hours to ensuring the event runs smoothly for residents of the Tri-State area. The two-day celebration consistently draws hundreds of eager patrons, serving as a platform for the church to showcase and share its rich cultural heritage.

Greek Fest has become a beloved tradition among area residents, with loyal attendees returning year after year. Longtime festivalgoer Margaret McFarland said the event is something she always looks forward to.

“I wouldn’t miss Greek Fest. I don’t like the line, but it’s not too bad today. The food is delicious. I’ve been coming for many, many years,” McFarland said. “We’re working on our fence outside, so this gives us a break from it.”

Story continues below advertisement

This year’s menu featured a variety of classic Greek dishes. Favorites included baklava, pastichio and spanakopita while the traditional Greek gyro and Greek fries were among the top picks for festivalgoers.

In addition to food, the festival also featured live performances of traditional Greek dancing. The high-energy performances allowed the Huntington community to experience the vibrancy of a true Greek celebration. 

According to the church’s website, the dancers “take great pride in keeping the Greek dance tradition strong in the local community,” noting the steps are passed down directly from Greece.

Lambros Svingos, church member and festival volunteer,  said he wasn’t surprised by the large turnout over the weekend.

“We’re blessed to be able to get a lot of community engagement and people that come out and support us every year. It’s definitely awesome,” Svingos said. “It’s an opportunity for us to share our culture, a little bit of our faith, our food and what makes us happy.”

Beyond the food and entertainment, Greek Fest also offered guided church tours, a gift shop and local vendors. While the event provides a fun and festive atmosphere for the community, the church also relies on the event’s support to continue hosting the festival year after year.

Thanks to sponsors, donations and the dedication of volunteers, St. George Greek Orthodox Church looks forward to continuing the tradition of Greek Fest for years to come.

The annual Greek Fest is held at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, located at 701 11th Ave., near Ritter Park in Huntington. For updates on Greek Fest and other events, visit www.stgeorgehwv.org or find them on Facebook by searching “Greek Festival Huntington, WV.” The church welcomes individuals of all backgrounds and invites anyone curious about the Orthodox faith to attend.

Abby Ayes can be contacted at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$1000
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in Festivals & Events
GALLERY: Mothman Festival
GALLERY: Mothman Festival
Zach Bryan performed on the field of the Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 30.
Zach Bryan takes Huntington by storm
The Blues Society wrapping up the final day of the Appalachian Blues Festival
Huntington Blues Society honors the genre with Appalachian Blues Festival
Artists from around the Tri-State area gathered to share their love for the arts at Art in the Park.
Art in the Park: Community over competition
"Battersea" poster (Courtesy of IMDB)
Marshall Alum to show award winning film at the Appalachian Film Festival
Dogs led their owners around Ritter Park, searching for Easter eggs filled with treats.
‘Paws in the Park’ brings Huntington dog owners together
More in NEWS
The seventh annual West Virginia Minority Health Fair brings the Huntington community together on Saturday, Sept. 20.
Annual Minority Health Fair spreads personal healthcare advocacy
The Tri-State Transit Authority offers transportation for those in the Huntington area.
Student access to TTA at risk
Brooklyn Johnson, right, is pictured with her children's book “Dragon’s Learning Adventures: In the Prevention Solar System." (Courtesy of Brooklyn Johnson)
'Addiction is a disease,' says nation's youngest certified prevention expert
WV Republican primaries to close to Independent voters
Glenn's Sporting Goods (The Parthenon/Ella Hatfield)
Glenn’s Sporting Goods: Bleeding green for more than 50 years
Jim Thornton has served as the announcer for "Wheel of Fortune" since 2011. (Courtesy of Marshall University News)
The local voice heard round the world: A Q&A with Jim Thornton
More in Reporters
Win or loss, rain or shine, Marshall’s student section continues to play a big roll during Marshall Football games.
Lively student section fuels football Saturdays
As students return to campus for the school year, the risk of distracted street crossings increases.
Heads Up, Herd initiative settles in for a new year of safety
Marshall’s Access, Connections and Engagement Center helps students prepare for life after college through engaging activities.
ACE Center introduces “Life Skills” micro-credential courses
The new esports lab is open 24/7 in Drinko Library.
New esports lab provides upgraded resources and community for students
Hundreds of tailgaters packed the stadium lot on Saturday, Sept. 6, for Marshall Football vs. Missouri State.
Different Saturday, same loyal tailgaters
Members of the South Carolina National Guard patrol with the Lincoln Monument in the background, Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
National Guard's impact felt beyond D.C., students say
Donate to The Parthenon
$1000
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal