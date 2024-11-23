West Virginia roots inspire Huntington Chamber’s next leader

Courtesy of Megan Archer Megan Archer

The spirit of West Virginians fuels the ambition to magnify Huntington’s business community at the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, said the soon-to-be president and CEO of the nonprofit.

Megan Archer, a 2010 Marshall University graduate and public relations professional, will assume this new role on Dec. 2, 2024.

“I hope to continue amplifying the voices of our local businesses and fostering strategic partnerships that create powerful connections through our region,” Archer said.

Originating from Parkersburg, West Virginia, Archer said her mountain state roots play a large role in her professional life.

“Experiencing firsthand the values and spirit of our West Virginia communities has shaped not only who I am but also how I approach my work,” she said.

Archer went on to say the resilient nature of the state contributes to her work ethic, as well.

“We often lead with a beautiful balance of grit and compassion,” Archer said. “Being surrounded by people who care deeply about their neighbors and the communities in which they live has fueled my passion.”

Beyond growing up in West Virginia, Archer’s experience working in the state has fostered her skill set in the public relations and marketing field—something she said she plans to employ at the Chamber.

“I’m eager to tell the stories of Huntington’s business community in ways that resonate and inspire,” she said. “I hope to continue amplifying the voices of our local businesses.

Most recently, Archer served as the digital marketing and media manager for Marshall Health Network. In this role, she enhanced brand visibility and the organizational profile of the largest employer in Cabell County.

Prior to this role, Archer worked in the Marshall University Communications Department, leading university-wide communications strategies.

Archer said her time at Marshall – both as a student and an employee – laid the foundation for her professional development.

“Marshall has this incredible way of opening doors of opportunity for those who seek those opportunities,” she said. “It’s a place where opportunity is more than a promise—it’s a reality for those ready to reach for it.”

In addition to Archer’s experience at Marshall, her time as a member of the Chamber’s inaugural Leadership Huntington Class of 2023-2024 aided in her readiness for her new position, she said.

“The program gave me a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing our region,” Archer said. “It also gave me the tools and relationships needed to make a lasting impact.”

Archer will succeed Tricia Ball, who stepped down from the position in October to assume the role of executive director of Marshall’s iCenter.

“I am particularly excited about building upon the momentum the Chamber has experienced in recent years under Tricia’s leadership,” Archer said. “It is both an immense privilege and a tremendous responsibility.”

As for future plans, Archer said her hope is to foster strong connections with local leaders and residents.

“I recognize that a big part of my role will be building strong relationships,” she said. “I plan to do so in a way that unites our community around common goals like workplace development, economic growth and innovation.”

Archer said she aims to ensure the Chamber remains a driving force in the region’s economic vitality.

