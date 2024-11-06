Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
FBI notifies of non-credible bomb-threats at polling locations

DECISION 2024
Ella Bumgardner, Staff Reporter
November 5, 2024

Earlier today, Nov. 5, the FBI released a statement of potential bomb threats to polling locations in several states: Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and Arizona. 

According to the FBI, the threats appear to have originated from Russian email domains.

The FBI confirmed none of the threats have been determined to be credible thus far. 

The FBI released a statement saying, “Election integrity is among the FBI’s highest priorities. We will continue to work closely with our state and local law enforcement partners to respond to any threats to our elections and to protect our communities as Americans exercise their right to vote.” 

False text messages have been distributed today to voters and the FBI warned people of fake video clips circulating on the internet. 

In Indiana, text messages sent to voters falsely claimed that friends and family could see who people voted for, and the FBI warned that false video clips were circulating on the internet telling Americans to “vote remotely” because of a terrorist threat.

In Fulton County, Ga., officials said they received multiple bomb threats forcing officials to briefly close polling locations. 

This afternoon, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger blamed Russia for the bomb threats made against polling places. 

“We don’t think that the threats are viable, but in the interest of the public we always check that out,” Raffensperger said.

Some of the polling places in Georgia have extended their hours due to being temporarily shut down earlier today due to the threats. 

Ella Bumgardner can be contacted at [email protected].

This story was originally written for Student News Live. That publication can be viewed here.

