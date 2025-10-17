Marshall appoints Diane Helfers Petrella as university’s next provost

A new provost for the university has been selected following a nationwide search that began at the end of April following the departure of previous provost Avi Mukherjee.

In an email sent to the student body by President Brad Smith, Smith announced Diane Helfers Petrella has been selected to serve as the new provost. Petrella has served as the dean of Kent State University’s College of the Arts since 2021 and as dean of the Kansas City Conservatory of the University of Missouri between 2017 to 2021.

She received her bachelor’s degree in music from Eastern Illinois University, her master’s in music from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and her doctorate in musical arts from the University of North Texas.

“Throughout her career, Dr. Petrella has demonstrated a strong commitment to academic excellence, student success and the arts as a vehicle for innovation and community engagement,” Smith said in the email. “Her leadership experience and collaborative spirit will be instrumental as Marshall continues to advance our academic mission and elevate our impact across the region and beyond.”

In the email, Petrella said she looks forward to expanding the opportunities Marshall offers and strengthening the university’s role in transforming communities.

Petrella will assume the position July 1, 2026. Until then, Robert Bookwalter will continue to serve as interim provost and will assist Petrella with transitioning into her new role.

