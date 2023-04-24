Pharmacy School and Rite-Aid Host Scholarship Program

A new scholarship program has started as a collaboration between the Marshall University School of Pharmacy and Rite Aid.

The program, titled the “Community Practice Rural Health Scholars” program, is for third-year pharmacy students who are interested in both rural community pharmacy practice and becoming employed with Rite Aid in the future. The students who qualify will receive up to $10,000 over the course of the 15-week program.

“In many rural communities, a local pharmacist is the most accessible health care provider,” said Craig Kimble, the director of experiential learning and an associate professor at the Marshall University School of Pharmacy. “This program will advance patient-focused, clinical skills, including medication reviews and counseling, medication insurance coverage assistance and vaccine administration.”

To be eligible for this new program, Marshall University School of Pharmacy students must be in their third year, be in good academic standing, have a minimum 2.5 GPA, be eligible for hire at Rite Aid Corporation and licensure as an intern in Ohio and commit to working as a Rite Aid pharmacist in an agreed rural area after graduation.

Kim Richardson, a regional pharmacy leader at Rite Aid, welcomed the first two participants of the program during an event the school hosted on Friday, April 7. The participants are Asam Mesleh from Dearborn, Michigan; and James Mills from Corbin, Kentucky. They will begin the “Community Practice Rural Health Scholars” program this summer in conjunction with their Advanced Pharmacy Practice Experience rotations.

“Community pharmacists are not only the most accessible, but sometimes the only health care professional that patients see in rural settings,” Richardson said. “It is critical that these pharmacists are highly educated on a broad range of topics and are prepared to practice at the top of their license.”