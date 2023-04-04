Taevion Kinsey Declares for the 2023 NBA Draft

Senior and SBC Player of the Year Taevion Kinsey declared for the NBA Draft on Tuesday, April, 4.

In his career with the Herd, he played 154 games, averaging 17.1 points per game and 3.6 assists per game.

He also passed Jon Elmore in the 2022-23 season to become the all-time leading scorer in Marshall’s history, finishing with 2,641 points.

In the 2022-23 season, he averaged 22.1 points per game, 4.9 rebounds per game and 5.4 assists per game.

He posted this statement to his Twitter Page.

“You know, when I first came to Marshall University I never knew if would be the best decision in my life, the decision that would ultimately change my life forever. I was just happy that someone finally took a chance on me. My whole life I’ve been overlooked and counted out, and I still am to this very day. I never complained once, better yet, I loved it. I embraced it and used it as motivation to drive me. Basketball has been more than a vehicle for me, it’s been a life saver,” he said.

“Thank you to my family for being with me and supporting me throughout my whole college career. To the great people of Huntington, West Virginia and those who bleed green, thank you for your support over the years,” he said.

“To my coaches, thank you so much for every moment of this journey and for being more than coaches when I needed you outside of the game. To my teammates, if I could do it all again I wouldn’t want to do it with any other group of guys, I love y’all forever. Most importantly, thank you God for creating this game of basketball and thank you so much for blessing me every day to wake up and be able to play this beautiful game,” he said.

“With that being said, I will be declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft,” he said.