SBC Freshman of the Year Micah Handlogten Enters the Transfer Portal

SBC Freshman of the Year Micah Handlogten has entered the transfer portal.

Coming out of high school at Southlake Christian Academy, he averaged 17 points per game, 13 rebounds per game and four blocks per game.

He was also two-time All-State and two-time All-Conference in high school.

In his first year with the Herd, the 7’1 center averaged 7.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He was also averaging 2.3 blocks per game.

Handlogten has narrowed his future teams to just eight: NC State, Florida, Auburn, Georgia, Indiana, Missouri, Virginia and Arkansas.

He will take an official visit to the University of Florida at the end of the week.