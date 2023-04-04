Baseball Gets Its First SBC Series Win of The Season

Marshall baseball won its first SBC series of the season against the University of Louisiana Monroe over the weekend.

In game one on Friday, Marshall won 13-6.

“It is always good to get a win on Friday night,” Herd Baseball Head Coach Greg Beals said. “We played great defense and gave tough at-bats all night. (Patrick) Copen gave us another solid start, and (Ryan) Capuano was tough picking up another save. We have the ability to be cleaner on the mound, and in situations – I want to get better at the little things. I am excited about the opportunity we have tomorrow to win a road series and get better as a ball club.”

Marshall got on the board in the first inning with a Calin Smith double that scored Owen Ayers, putting the Herd up 1-0.

ULM would take the lead in the bottom of the inning with a two-run home run.

In the second inning, Luke Edwards singled, scoring Kebler Peralta and Chris Noble. Also, Ayers lined out to left field, scoring Edwards, putting the Herd up 4-2.

ULM would get a run back in the bottom of the second, making it 4-3.

Edwards grounded out to shortstop in the fourth, scoring Peralta, then Kyle Schaefer hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Christian Lucio, making it 6-3 Herd.

ULM got a run back in the bottom of the fourth to make it 6-4.

Marshall scored four unanswered runs from the fifth to the eighth inning, making it 10-4.

In the bottom of the eighth, ULM added two runs to make it 10-6.

In the ninth inning, Marshall scored three runs on Gio Ferraro’s single that scored Ayers, a Daniel Carinci single that scored Ferraro and a Peralta groundout that scored Elijah Vogelsong, finishing the game 13-6.

In game two on Saturday, Marshall lost 4-3 in 11 innings.

“Tough one today for the Herd,” Beals said after the contest. “Our team competed really well. Unfortunately, we were unable to produce the offense needed to win the game. Ray (Pacella) pitched an outstanding game and we asked a lot of (Ryan) Cap. Tomorrow we win a road series.”

ULM scored early in the first inning with a home run that put them up 1-0.

Marshall’s Ferraro answered with a solo home run in the second inning to tie the game.

Peralta added another run in the second inning with a single up the middle to score Noble, making it 2-1 Herd.

ULM tied the ball game in the third inning with an RBI groundout.

Ferraro hit another solo homer in the fourth inning to take the lead 3-2.

ULM tied it in the eighth with a sacrifice bunt.

In the bottom of the eleventh, ULM walked it off with a solo home run.

In game three on Sunday, Marshall won it 4-3.

“I am very happy for our guys,” Beals said after the series win. “We fought hard, competing to the end, and that is what it takes to win a road series in this conference. Zac (Addkison) pitched extremely well, and we got some big hits, highlighted by Carinci’s two-run homer. Looking forward to coming back home to play this week.”

ULM scored in the first inning with an RBI groundout.

Marshall didn’t get on the board until the seventh inning when Carinci hit a two-run homer to give them a 2-1 lead.

Then later in the ninth, Marshall scored two runs on a throwing error that scored Ayers and a Peralta single that scored Carinci, making it 4-1 Herd.

ULM fell short by adding two runs in the bottom of the ninth on a single.