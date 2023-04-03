Marshall Greek Life Hosts Annual Greek Sing Event

Greek Week started on March 26 with the annual Greek Sing event.

Nine different Greek organizations performed at the event. This included Delta Sigma Theta, Alpha Xi Delta, Sigma Sigma Sigma, Alpha Chi Omega, Alpha Tau Omega, Kappa Sigma, Delta Zeta, Alpha Sigma Phi and Sigma Phi Epsilon.

Delta Sigma Theta opened the event with a step show performance by two of their members: Kayla Thomas and Takira Williams.

Other performances were themed Nascar (Alpha Xi Delta), Elvis (Sigma Sigma Sigma), ‘90s with Alpha Chi, Wolf of Tau Street (Alpha Tau Omega), Queens of the Industry (Kappa Sigma), Delta Zeta Strikes Again, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (Alpha Sigma Phi) and Sigma Phi Alien.

Corey Cunningham, the coordinator of Fraternity & Sorority Life, said that all the chapters performed in “some great shows.”

The winner of Greek Sing will be announced at Field Day on Saturday, April 1, at the end of the Greek Week competition.