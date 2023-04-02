J-School Seeks New Hall of Famers

Hall of Fame nominations extend inspiration from alumni to students and faculty, according to the school’s director.

The school’s Hall of Fame has inducted 71 people since its establishment in the 1970s.

Nominees must meet a specific criteria to be considered for induction. One of these requires the nominee to be active in the journalism and mass communication profession. They must have shaped the industry in a positive way through their work.

The nominees must also be committed to Marshall University and the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications. Their contributions must be labeled as having an “outstanding impact” on the university and school.

Chris Fabry, who serves as president of the school’s alumni advisory board, emphasized the importance of recognizing the inductees and their accomplishments.

“The SOJMC has alumni doing great work in every form of mass communication, and we want to make sure some of those are properly recognized at their alma mater,” he said in a Marshall University press release. “Our graduates are proud of their alma mater, and we want them – and the rest of the world – to know we are proud of them and the work they do.”

Fabry is eagerly awaiting the upcoming nominees.

“Each spring when we ask for nominations, we always are pleasantly surprised by the accomplishments our alumni have achieved. So, we are excited to announce the acceptance of nominations for the 2023 inductions,” he said.