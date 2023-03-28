Baseball Gives up a Combined 33 Runs in Two Games, Drops Series to ODU

Marshall baseball dropped a three-game series to Old Dominion over the weekend.

In game one on Friday, Marshall won 6-1 on Patrick Copen’s 11 strikeouts.

“A great team effort tonight that was obviously led by Copen’s outing on the mound,” Beals said after earning his milestone victory of 600 wins. “Cope had command of his fastball, challenged and out-executed a good ODU offense. We also had offensive contributions up and down the line-up. Great way to start a road series. We need to match that competitive intensity tomorrow.”

Marshall got on the board in the first inning with an Owen Ayers double that scored Kyle Schaefer.

ODU tied it up in the second inning Chris Dengler was hit by a pitch with bases loaded, scoring Kenny Levari.

Marshall then scored five unanswered runs from the third inning to the fifth, making it 6-1, with that being the final score.

In game two on Saturday, Marshall lost 21-5.

Marshall got on the board in the sixth inning, and the herd was down 7-0 at the point. Schaefer singled, scoring Christian Lucio; Ayers singled, scoring Schaefer and Luke Edwards; Elijah reached base on an error that scored Ayers.

ODU then answered with 14 runs through the sixth and seventh innings.

Marshall scored its last run in the eighth with a solo home run by Ayers.

“This game is humbling,” Beals said after the loss. “Yesterday was all Herd, and today was not. The series is tied, and tomorrow we have the opportunity to win a big road series, and that is our focus.”

In game three on Sunday, Marshall lost 12-2.

“Tough loss today – we did not play well collectively,” Beals said. “Too many free bases on defense and too many missed opportunities on offense. In order to beat good teams, we need to play cleaner and take advantage of every opportunity on offense.”

Marshall only scored its only two runs in the eighth inning after an Ayers single that scored Edwards and a Gio Ferraro single that scored Ayers.

Marshall will next play No. 24 WVU on March 28 at 6:30 p.m.