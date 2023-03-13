Baseball Improves Record to 8-5, Defeats Canisius in Three-Game Series

Marshall Baseball defeated Canisius in a three-game series over the weekend.

On Friday, Marshall won 3-2 on an eighth-inning rally.

“We pitched and played defense. If you pitch and play defense, that keeps you in ballgames,” Herd baseball head coach Greg Beals said after the win. “Give their starting pitcher credit. (Matt) Duffy threw the ball really well to put those zeros on the board early. Give our guys credit to keep competing. The thing I liked was our two-strike approach and our willingness to continue to compete throughout the game.”

Canisius got things rolling in the second inning with a Kyle Kush double that scored Jackson Strong, putting Canisius up 1-0.

Later in the fifth, Canisus added one more run with a Dylan Vincent home run.

The Herd got a run on the board in the eighth inning with an Amari Bartee home run, making the game 2-1.

Then Luke Edwards doubled, scoring Daniel Carinci.

Kyle Schaefer also doubled, scoring Edwards, putting the Herd up 3-2, and completing the comeback as Ryan Capuano got the save in the ninth.

Bryce Blevins got the win for the herd. (3-2).

On Saturday, Marshall split a doubleheader against Canisius.

In game one, Marshall won 6-5.

Gio Ferraro got the Herd started in the first with a single, scoring Owen Ayers and Schaefer giving them a 2-0 lead early.

Canisius would cut the lead to one in the second on a fielder’s choice that scored Mike DeStefano.

Canisius tied it in the third with a DeStefano double that scored Max Grant.

Marshall responded in the fourth and fifth inning to give them a three-run lead. Edwards singled in the fourth, scoring Cam Harthan and Christian Lucio. Ayers walked with bases loaded in the fifth, scoring Carinci.

Canisius tied the game in the fifth inning on a sacrifice fly from DeStafano that scored Cole Sebastian and a Kush single that Josh Niles and Grant.

Edwards would hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth to give the Herd the win.

Drew Harlow was the winning pitcher (4-0).

In game two, Marshall fell short 4-3.

In the second inning, Josh Niles solo homered to give Canisius a 1-0 lead early.

Later in the fifth, Mason Cisco scored on a throwing error, and Carlin Dick grounded out to first base, scoring Kush, making it 3-0.

Then in the sixth, Kush walked with bases loaded, scoring Kenny Dodson, making it 4-0.

Marshall would start to cut the deficit in the sixth, as Lucio walked with bases loaded, scoring Edwards.

Then in the seventh, Edwards singled, scoring Harthan.

In the ninth, Marshall would bring it within one run as Harthan singled, scoring Chris Noble. The comeback would fall short at 4-3.

Zac Addkison was handed the loss (0-3).

Drew Harlow again, comes in and puts zeroes on the board and gives your ballclub that chance. Then Luke gets the big hit to walk it off. That’s always fun to walk it off,” Beals said after the doubleheader. “But today is baseball. In the first game we got that hit. In the second game, we didn’t. We were in a great situation there in the second game and you contemplate whether you can bunt or not, but you have your best hitters coming up with the tying run in scoring positon. I felt good about letting them swing away. Probably the only spot you can hit a ball and double up Luke Edwards and that’s exactly what happens. That’s baseball.”