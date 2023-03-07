Marshall Softball Sweeps Through Weekend Tournament

Marshall University Softball is off to a historic start this season winning the most games out of its first 19 games in history.

Marshall improved its record to 16 wins and three losses after winning all five home games this past weekend.

The Herd played Morehead State in a double header on Mar. 2 to start off the Thundering Herd Round Robin tournament.

Marshall won both contests, scoring nine times in both games and only allowing two runs from Morehead State on the day.

On Saturday, Marshall took on Kent State and won eight to one. Junior catcher Autumn Owen led the team with two runs. Owen is currently tied at first place in the country for home runs.

Marshall went up against Kent State again on Sunday and won 10 to one. The Herd’s sophomore right fielder Alex Coleman had a season high in hits with four, along with three stolen bases.

Marshall played Pitt in the second game on Sunday. The Panthers are a power five school, and Marshall won four to three. This win is the first time since March of 2020 where Marshall beat a power five school.

Pitt held Marshall hitless in the first four innings, but Marshall came back with help from Sydney Bickel’s triple, Owen’s walk and a hit from Rielly Lucas.

Marshall was able to win the game and go up by one with a run from Sydney Nester in the seventh inning while standing on third base.

“The fight, the heart, the grit we have really showed,” coach Megan Smith Lyon said after the victory over Pitt.

Marshall takes on Ohio University on Wednesday Mar. 8, making this the 61st time the two teams have faced off in 30 years.