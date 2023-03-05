Men’s Basketball Falls in SBC Tournament Against Texas State

Three-seeded Marshall lost to eleven-seeded Texas State 71-68 in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

“I want to congratulate Texas State. I thought they played an outstanding ballgame,” Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni said. “They hit key shots when they had to. They played extremely well, and we wish them the best of luck.”

Taevion Kinsey came into the game needing 16 points to take over Jon Elmore as the all-time leading scorer in Marshall’s history. He broke Elmore’s 2,358-point record with 7:25 remaining in the game.

“(Taevion) has given me five great years, and it’s a special time,” D’Antoni said. “Through wins and losses, good times and bad, the caliber of person he is, is the kind of person you want to be around for five years. He’s certainly had a remarkable career at Marshall in all statistical categories, but also in leadership and representing the school the way it should be.”

Kinsey finished the game with 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Andrew Taylor had a game-high 19 points on 7 of 18 shooting.

Obinna Anochili-Killen had 13 points, five rebounds and one assist.

Marshall only scored two points in the last five minutes of the contest.