Men’s Basketball Drops Regular Season Finale At Old Dominion

Marshall lost to Old Dominion 71-67 in its final regular-season game on Friday night.

“Four points,” Herd men’s basketball head coach Dan D’Antoni said when asked what the difference in the game was. “We didn’t close it out well. It wasn’t one of our best games. We had a hard time finding good shots.”

Marshall’s largest lead in the game was nine points.

The leading scorer for the Herd was Andrew Taylor, with 23 points. Taylor also had five rebounds and three assists.

Taevion Kinsey had 22 points, four rebounds, and five assists.

Micah Handlogten finished with a team-high eight rebounds.

ODU’s leading scorer was Chaunce Jenkins, with 23 points.

Marshall was outrebounded 48-35 with only five offensive rebounds.

Marshall finished the regular season at 24-7 after finishing last season at 11-20.

Next, Marshall will await their opponent in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament. Marshall’s tournament game will be on Mar. 4 at 5 p.m.