Women’s Basketball Drops Third Straight After Losing to Georgia State

The Herd lost to the Georgia State Panthers 55-54 in a close contest Saturday night.

Marshall lost by two points to Georgia Southern on Thursday as well; the Herd had an opportunity to win in the last play of its previous three games.

“Tonight, I didn’t think our intensity was very good for 40 minutes,” Coach Tony Kemper said when asked about the closeness of the last two games.

The last time these two teams met at the Cam Henderson Center, Marshall won by five, which added to its historic six-game win streak.

The Herd scored nine points in the first quarter while allowing the Panthers to score 19. Sydni Scott made her first season start, scoring five points in the first quarter.

Redshirt senior guard Tehya Lyons started the second quarter with two straight jump shots in the paint for the Panthers. Marshall ended the first half up by two after a three from Roshala Scott.

This is the second game where the Herd led at halftime in its last three games. Junior Forward Deasia Merrill led the Panthers in the third, making a jumper and a layup.

Marshall went back down by four at the end of the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, Roshala Scott and Mahogany Matthews had a pair of layups combined to put the Herd up by two.

The lead changed three more times, and Sydni Scott missed the three-pointers to win the game.

The Herd is on a three-game losing streak as they return home Wednesday against Old Dominion at 6 p.m.