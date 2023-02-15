School of Theatre and Dance Presents ‘Steel Magnolias’

“Steel Magnolias” is a comedy-drama production presented at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center beginning Wednesday.

The play, by Robert Harling, follows the lives of women living in Chinquapin, Louisiana. The story is set primarily in a beauty salon. The play was initially published in 1987 and had an off-Broadway run that led to its film adaptation in 1989.

Leah Turley will direct the production, and the cast includes Kendra Williams, Eliza Aulick, Sierra Lutz, Samantha Phalen, Amelya Bostic and Nikki Riniti.

As part of the beauty salon setting, the play will feature running water on the stage;the actors will be performing hair styling techniques like washing and rolling curls. However, there are no mirrors for the actors to see themselves performing these tasks.

The play will be staged through Feb. 15-18, and Feb. 22-25 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are free for Marshall students with their student IDs.