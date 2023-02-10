Marshall Women’s Basketball Stays Hot at Home

Women’s basketball had its sixth consecutive comeback win at home, with a final score of 65-60. The Herd has not had a streak this long since the 2005-2006 season.

Junior guard Roshala Scott ended the first half with a layup that put the Herd within two points with a back-and-forth second half to fight through.

Junior guard Abby Beeman came out of the locker room in the second half with a three-pointer to put the Herd on top early. Beeman had seven points in the third quarter to give the Herd some momentum.

Marshall was losing by four points in the fourth quarter, and the Chanticleers put four more points on the board in the first minute of the final quarter. Deaja Richardson and Aja Blount made all four points in the paint.

The rest of the quarter was filled with lead changes throughout the final minutes, with some key buckets and rebounds from Marshall’s center Mahogany Mattews.

Roshala Scott scored the final ten points for Marshall in the fourth quarter with a clutch and one layup for three points. Mahogany Matthews also had a block in the last seconds of play to seal the deal.

“They have to grow in their frame of mind,” Coach Tony Kemper said after the win with hopes of playing better offensively and making more shots as a team.

Marshall’s big three of Mahogany Matthews, Abby Beeman, and Roshala Scott had 17 points to lead the Herd to its sixth win in a row.

With this win, Marshall improved to eight wins, five losses in the Sun Belt Conference, and fifteen wins on the season.

The Thundering Herd plays Texas State on Saturday at home at 1 p.m.