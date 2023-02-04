Women’s Basketball Wins in Second Half Comeback

Marshall Women’s basketball team won by five points in a comeback win over Georgia State at home (50-45). The Herd won its second game in a row at home and are on a five-game winning streak. Marshall is now (7-5) in conference play and Georgia State is five and a half games behind first place. The Herd have now moved up to eighth place in the conference with a chance to catch up late in the season.

The first quarter started off rough for the Herd, only scoring four points. Marshall scored 12 points in the second quarter as they slowly chipped away at the lead.

The tides started to turn in the third quarter as Marshall looked like a completely new team on the floor. Going into the fourth, Marshall trailed by nine points after a fastbreak layup by junior guard Abby Beeman.

The end of the game was decided by some great rebounding from Mahogany Matthews along with good free throws and blocks. Beeman also had her hand in the winning minutes of play with a made layup and a foul call for the three-point play the old-fashioned way.

The Georgia State Panthers had a pair of players with double digits. Mikyla Tolivert had 18 points and 12 rebounds to lead the way for the Panthers. Deasia Merrill ended with 16 points and nine rebounds. Both of the Panther’s star players had over half of the team’s points. Marshall made a great all-around effort to win the game, not relying on one single player.

Abby Beeman had the most points for the Herd with 16 along with six rebounds. Mahogany Matthews finished the game with two blocks, 11 points and six rebounds. Roshala Scott continues to struggle from the three-point line, missing all seven of her attempts. Scott still contributed 12 points and six big free throws to boost the Herd over the Panthers.

Marshall stays at home next week, playing Coastal Carolina on Thursday morning and Texas State Saturday afternoon. Both of these home games are crucial for the Thundering Herd before they go on the road again on the 16th.