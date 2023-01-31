Women’s Basketball Roll Over the Red Wolves on the Road

Marshall’s women’s basketball dominated Arkansas State last Saturday with a 71-59 road win in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

Marshall had the lead going into the second half, unlike in their previous two wins after a hot start by Roshala Scott. Scott scored 25 points and her 1,000th career point to lead the way for the Herd.

Roshala Scott hit her first five shots in the first quarter, with the 1,000th point coming from a mid-range jump shot. Junior guard Abby Beeman filled the stat sheet with 14 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. The backcourt duo of Scott and Beeman was a struggle for the Red Wolves to handle on Saturday night, scoring over half of The Herd’s points.

“Today was our most complete performance in a while,” head coach Tony Kemper said.

Kemper complimented the Herd’s offensive consistency by saying, “I thought it was pretty steady and stable.”

Marshall stayed consistent by outscoring the Red Wolves in all four quarters.

Arkansas State outrebounded the Herd by two, but Marshall’s offense was too strong to contain on the defensive end. The Red Wolves leading scorer, Izzy Higginbottom, had 18 points going a perfect four for four from the line. However, the Red Wolves struggled from outside, shooting seven more missed three-pointers than the Herd.

The Herd is now 12-9 overall, and an even 5-5 in Sun Belt Conference play. The Thundering Herd hopes to increase its win streak to four when returning home on Thursday to take on Appalachian State at 6 p.m.