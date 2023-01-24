Men’s Basketball Defeats Arkansas State in Overtime Thriller

Men’s basketball defeated Arkansas State 87-78 on the road in overtime Saturday evening.

Senior Taevion Kinsey scored 23 points in the game with nine points coming in overtime that helped propel the Herd to victory.

“Watching the team we have keeps me motivated,” Kinsey said. “I loved the way that they played. I loved the way they carried us into halftime. In the second half, it was a hard-fought win.”

Junior Andrew Taylor led the team with 27 points, shooting three of five from three-point range, with one of them being the go-ahead basket in the first few seconds of overtime. He also finished with two rebounds and four assists.

“It’s nice to come away from this road trip 2-0. It’s hard to do in any conference,” Taylor said about taking the road contest.

Junior Kamdyn Curfman shot four for eight from three-point range and finished with 16 points.

Herd men’s basketball head coach Dan D’Antoni said Arkansas State is a tough opponent.

“I told the team before the game, this team (Arkansas State) plays hard,” he said. “They’re very similar to Texas State, except they’re bigger and stronger. This was probably the most physical team we’ve played, and they’re better than their record shows.”

Next, Marshall will host UL Monroe Thursday at 7 p.m.