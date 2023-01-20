Women’s Basketball Falls at Home Against Troy

Marshall Women’s Basketball increased its losing streak to five games after its loss to Troy Thursday night. The Thundering Herd’s overall record is now (9-9).

“Defensively we can’t win, giving up 87, “Herd women’s basketball coach Tony Kemper said after the 87-77 loss. “When we’re playing well, this is a good defensive team, and we weren’t that tonight.”

Marshall had two players who scored double figures and Junior guard Roshala Scott hits a career-high. Scott ended with 29 points in just 30 minutes of play. Junior guard Abby Beeman had 3 of her four three-pointers in the 4th quarter, but it was not enough to take down the Trojans.

The Marshall women’s team struggled to stop Troy at the three-point line. The Trojans finished the game shooting 55% from three.

The Trojans had three players in double figures with their highest-scoring player, Ja’Mia Hollings coming off the bench. The Troy women’s team is one of the top rebounding teams in the nation, and they came down with 51 boards tonight. Meanwhile, The Thundering Herd only grabbed 30 rebounds.

Next up, Marshall will be taking on The Southern Miss Lady Eagles at the Cam Henderson Center. Tipoff for the Saturday, January 21st game is at 1 p.m.