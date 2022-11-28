Men’s Soccer Loses in Sweet Sixteen to Indiana

Marshall lost to Indiana by a final score of 1-0 in the third round of the NCAA tournament Sunday evening.

Herd men’s soccer head coach Chris Grassie said his squad needed to pressure the Hoosiers more than they did.

“We gave up a little too much at the beginning of the game,” he said. “We needed to get a little more pressure to their backline because they were playing behind us and looking for flick-ons. I thought we gave up too much territory. Then, as a result, corners from that.”

Senior Joao Souza had three shot attempts, but all were off target.

Brett Bebej of Indiana scored the game’s only goal in the 46th minute.

Graduate goalkeeper Oliver Semmle had five saves in the game.

Indiana had six shots on goal compared to Marshall’s two.

Marshall finishes the season 11-4-4.