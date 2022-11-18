Kinsey Hits 2,000 Points, Marshall Defeats Miami (OH)

Herd men’s basketball defeated Miami (OH) 95-69 Thursday evening.

Just after making his 100th career start last game against Tennessee Tech, fifth-year senior Taevion Kinsey hit the 2,000-point milestone after dropping 14 points against the RedHawks.

Kinsey is the fourth player in Marshall’s history to do so, joining Jon Elmore (2,638), Skip Henderson (2,574), and John Taft (2,332).

Redshirt senior Andrew Taylor had his 20 or more-point game of the season with 26 points. He shot 12 of 20 from the field.

Marshall also had three more players in double digits: Junior Kamdyn Curfman had 16 points, freshman Wyatt Fricks had 19 points and freshman Jacob Conner had 10 points.

The Herd outscored the RedHawks 45-31 in the first half and 50-38 in the second half.

“We played pretty good,” Herd men’s basketball head coach Dan D’Antoni said. “We had too many turnovers, but we played good. A coach is never satisfied.”

Marshall had 19 turnovers compared to Miami’s 18.

Next, Marshall will host Coppin State Saturday at 7 p.m.