Herd’s Defense Puts on Solid Performance, Blanks ODU

Marshall shutout Old Dominion by a 12-0 score Saturday night.

The Herd’s defense put on a solid performance as they held ODU’s offense, averaging 358 yards per game, to just 209 yards of offense.

Charlie Gray led Marshall’s defense with eight tackles, while Eli Neal and TyQaze Leggs each collected a sack.

Owen Porter forced a fumble against ODU’s DJ Mack, which Andre Sam recovered.

Abraham Beauplan also had an interception for the Herd.

ODU had 198 passing yards and just 11 rushing yards.

The Monarchs came into Saturday averaging 25 points per game.

On the offensive side of the ball for Marshall, Rece Verhoff got the job done with his leg.

Verhoff went 4-for-5 on his field goal attempts, racking up the 12 points for Marshall.

Although the Herd did not find the endzone once in the contest, they did have two players with over 100 yards rushing. Cam Fancher had 136 yards rushing, and Khalan Laborn had 139 yards rushing.

Fancher had 89 passing yards with two interceptions.

Up next for Marshall will be Appalachian State for the anniversary game at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, Kickoff will be at 3:30 p.m.